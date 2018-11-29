DATA (DTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.52 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 28th. DATA has a market cap of $8.52 million and $1.96 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One DATA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, UEX and IDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.53 or 0.02357465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00124736 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00194572 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.22 or 0.08668313 BTC.

About DATA

DATA’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,255,189,844 tokens. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DATA is data.eco.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Huobi, Kucoin, UEX, Ethfinex, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

