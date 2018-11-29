DaTa eXchange Achieves Market Capitalization of $274,849.00 (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded up 5.2% against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can currently be purchased for about $0.0124 or 0.00000291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $274,849.00 and approximately $25,603.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008851 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023337 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $102.54 or 0.02402309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00124611 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00197273 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $377.23 or 0.08837572 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 46,094,019 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,099,932 tokens. DaTa eXchange’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com. The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinFalcon. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

