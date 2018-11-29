Datacoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 29th. Datacoin has a market cap of $30,740.00 and $0.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Datacoin has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00024796 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00018607 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004227 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00033318 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 28.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00179398 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008702 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2014. Datacoin’s total supply is 34,246,442 coins. Datacoin’s official website is datacoin.info. Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Datacoin Coin Trading

Datacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

