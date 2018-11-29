David Granot Sells 759 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (ORA) Stock

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director David Granot sold 759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,986.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ormat Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 302 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,129. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.13). Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,872,315 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,778,000 after acquiring an additional 403,269 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 613,053 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,749,000 after purchasing an additional 268,496 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 741,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 224,256 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,679,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $199,096,000 after purchasing an additional 213,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,423,780 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,921,000 after purchasing an additional 186,974 shares during the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/david-granot-sells-759-shares-of-ormat-technologies-inc-ora-stock.html.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business worldwide. The company operates through Electricity and Product segments. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity. This segment also offers energy storage, demand response, and energy management related services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.