DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,992 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.10% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 160.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,562 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 115.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,635 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 56,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

AEM opened at $35.49 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $49.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.95 and a beta of -0.59.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $518.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Scotiabank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $45.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

