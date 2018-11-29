DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.33 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 512,627 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232,936 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 165.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

NYSE:FCX opened at $11.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.84. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.40.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.63% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Courtney Mather sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $836,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,282.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $7.33 Million Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-has-7-33-million-position-in-freeport-mcmoran-inc-fcx.html.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in the United States, Indonesia, Peru, and Chile. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde and El Abra mines in South America.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.