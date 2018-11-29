DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,969 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $8,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, September 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Arista Networks from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.48.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.49, for a total transaction of $2,942,390.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,593.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.25, for a total value of $124,881.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,264,580. 24.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ANET opened at $235.40 on Thursday. Arista Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $206.86 and a 12 month high of $313.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 28.05%. The company had revenue of $563.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,969 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (ANET)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/dekabank-deutsche-girozentrale-sells-3969-shares-of-arista-networks-inc-anet.html.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.