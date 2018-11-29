Delivery Hero SE (DHER) Receives €46.57 Average PT from Analysts

Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €46.21 ($53.74).

DHER has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €31.00 ($36.05) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Shares of Delivery Hero stock traded up €0.44 ($0.51) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €33.50 ($38.95). 116,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,556. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €25.15 ($29.24) and a twelve month high of €39.87 ($46.36).

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

