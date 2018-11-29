Destiny Hits One Day Volume of $0.00 (DES)

Destiny (CURRENCY:DES) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. Destiny has a total market capitalization of $17,574.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Destiny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Destiny has traded flat against the US dollar. One Destiny coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00014991 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000696 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,136.09 or 5.80815574 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000117 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00078104 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003009 BTC.

About Destiny

Destiny (CRYPTO:DES) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2016. Destiny’s total supply is 1,600,000 coins. Destiny’s official Twitter account is @CryptoDestiny.

Buying and Selling Destiny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Destiny directly using US dollars.

