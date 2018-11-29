Destiny Media Technologies (DSNY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destiny Media Technologies had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The firm had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter.

Shares of Destiny Media Technologies stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.20. 38,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,960. Destiny Media Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.28.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media content over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia.

