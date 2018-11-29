Deutsche Telekom (DTE) PT Set at €14.00 by Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been given a €14.00 ($16.28) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. equinet set a €13.30 ($15.47) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Telekom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €16.95 ($19.70).

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €15.38 ($17.88) on Tuesday. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a twelve month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

