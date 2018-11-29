Devery (EVE) Price Tops $0.0130 on Major Exchanges

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. Devery has a market capitalization of $819,878.00 and approximately $223,925.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Devery has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Devery token can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000310 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.88 or 0.02349452 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00125092 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00195628 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.71 or 0.08689201 BTC.

Devery Profile

Devery was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Devery’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,918,410 tokens. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Devery’s official website is devery.io.

Buying and Selling Devery

Devery can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, DDEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

