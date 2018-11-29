DHT (DHT) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

DHT (NYSE:DHT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

DHT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DHT from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of DHT from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Pareto Securities raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.08.

NYSE:DHT opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. DHT has a 1-year low of $3.27 and a 1-year high of $5.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.78.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The shipping company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). DHT had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. DHT’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in DHT by 16.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,034,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,231,000 after purchasing an additional 420,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $105,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,783,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 110,645 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DHT by 666.4% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 315,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 274,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $350,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of February 6, 2018, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers and 2 Aframaxes with deadweight tons of 8,590,740. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

