Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,485,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,602 shares during the quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $205,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 22.6% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,075,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,135,000 after buying an additional 383,166 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $276,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 433,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,574,000 after buying an additional 49,052 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1,046.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock opened at $87.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.11 and a 12 month high of $89.30.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 10.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 11th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 10th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 42.35%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $91.00 price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.91.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/diamond-hill-capital-management-inc-increases-stake-in-marsh-mclennan-companies-inc-mmc.html.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.