Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.15-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. Dicks Sporting Goods also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.15-3.25 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DKS shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.35. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $28.05 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

