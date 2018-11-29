Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DKS. OTR Global raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.26. 8,799,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.53. Dicks Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.35.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1,041.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.