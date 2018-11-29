Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Dicks Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Dicks Sporting Goods updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.15-3.25 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.15-3.25 EPS.

NYSE DKS opened at $37.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.35. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $28.05 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DKS shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,486 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,315 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,211,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 42,505 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,327,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 35,233 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,595 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

