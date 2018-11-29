Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.28

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 7634 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

DFFN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $1.00 price target on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st.

The firm has a market cap of $14.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -1.43.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which has initiated Phase 3 trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase 2 trial for the treatment of stroke.

