DigiPulse Price Hits $0.0173 on Exchanges (DGPT)

DigiPulse (CURRENCY:DGPT) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 29th. One DigiPulse token can now be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, DigiPulse has traded flat against the US dollar. DigiPulse has a market capitalization of $39,157.00 and $0.00 worth of DigiPulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023266 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $96.22 or 0.02238397 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00124784 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00194136 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.68 or 0.08693011 BTC.

About DigiPulse

DigiPulse’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. DigiPulse’s total supply is 5,420,576 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,262,814 tokens. The Reddit community for DigiPulse is /r/DigiPulse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiPulse’s official website is www.digipulse.io. DigiPulse’s official Twitter account is @DigiPulseIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DigiPulse

DigiPulse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cryptopia and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiPulse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiPulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiPulse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

