Digital Asset Guarantee Token Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DAGT)

Digital Asset Guarantee Token (CURRENCY:DAGT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Digital Asset Guarantee Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0351 or 0.00000809 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, FCoin and Iquant. Digital Asset Guarantee Token has a total market capitalization of $792,237.00 and approximately $356,079.00 worth of Digital Asset Guarantee Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digital Asset Guarantee Token has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008799 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00022991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.65 or 0.02179911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00124369 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00195940 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.34 or 0.08759898 BTC.

Digital Asset Guarantee Token Profile

Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s total supply is 100,100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,542,330 tokens. Digital Asset Guarantee Token’s official Twitter account is @DAGTofficial. The official website for Digital Asset Guarantee Token is www.dagt.io.

Digital Asset Guarantee Token Token Trading

Digital Asset Guarantee Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, FCoin and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Asset Guarantee Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Asset Guarantee Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Asset Guarantee Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

