Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,232,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,331 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $228,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll-Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 653.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.43.

In related news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $1,082,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,010,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $102.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a fifty-two week low of $79.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

