Dine Brands Global (DIN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DIN. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.50 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Dine Brands Global from a d+ rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of -0.06. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $44.15 and a fifty-two week high of $95.09.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $194.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.98 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 19.41%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.72%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $36,128.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $938,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Company Restaurant Operations, and Financing Operations. The company owns and franchises two restaurant concepts, including Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar (Applebee's) in the bar and grill segment of the casual dining category of the restaurant industry; and International House of Pancakes (IHOP) in the family dining category of the restaurant industry.

