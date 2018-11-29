Discover Financial Services (DFS) is Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,068,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 539,839 shares during the period. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 2.7% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $540,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 204.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 8,341.7% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 440.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.50. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $66.83 and a fifty-two week high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 19.51%. As a group, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 2,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,755,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Nelms sold 30,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.11, for a total value of $2,343,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,798 shares in the company, valued at $94,575,431.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $7,795,625. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

