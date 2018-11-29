Discovery Communications (DISCA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Discovery is suffering from higher restructuring costs related to Scripps acquisition, which is proving to be a drag on profitability. Nevertheless, the company is benefiting from strong domestic advertising growth driven by improved ratings, healthy overall pricing, nice growth in TV Everywhere apps and strong execution by the sales and network teams. Improving operating efficiency is a key catalyst. Discovery currently holds the “second largest share of TV viewing” after NBC Universal. The Scripps buyout has expanded Discovery’s product portfolio and marketing reach significantly. Also, the buyout strengthened its international footprint. Increasing availability across linear, digital over-the-top platforms like Hulu, AT&T Watch and Sling is a major growth driver. Shares of Discovery have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Discovery Communications from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Discovery Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays set a $27.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.15.

DISCA stock opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Discovery Communications has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Discovery Communications had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Discovery Communications will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 50,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total value of $1,473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 58,000 shares of Discovery Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,675,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,236,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,697,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 464,652 shares of company stock valued at $13,203,210 in the last quarter. 6.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth $172,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Discovery Communications by 108.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

