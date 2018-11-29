Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) Price Down 1% Over Last Week

Distributed Credit Chain (CURRENCY:DCC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. Distributed Credit Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $17,320.00 worth of Distributed Credit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Distributed Credit Chain has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Distributed Credit Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges including Allbit, FCoin, DEx.top and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Distributed Credit Chain alerts:

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000064 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000171 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000063 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain Token Profile

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2015. Distributed Credit Chain’s total supply is 3,420,224,936 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,692,429 tokens. The Reddit community for Distributed Credit Chain is /r/dccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Distributed Credit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Dark_Crave. Distributed Credit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@dcc.finance2018. Distributed Credit Chain’s official website is dcc.finance.

Buying and Selling Distributed Credit Chain

Distributed Credit Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Bibox, Kucoin, FCoin, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Distributed Credit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Distributed Credit Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Distributed Credit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Distributed Credit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Distributed Credit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.