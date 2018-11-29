Dock Trading Up 1.7% This Week (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 29th. During the last week, Dock has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Dock has a market capitalization of $5.67 million and $3.48 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Kucoin, Binance and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023681 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.68 or 0.02438192 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00124902 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00197110 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.96 or 0.08808404 BTC.

About Dock

Dock’s launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 433,413,231 tokens. Dock’s official website is dock.io. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Fatbtc, Gate.io, Binance, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

