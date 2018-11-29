Dollar General Corp. (DG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 20th.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 22,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $2,501,835.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,783.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 262,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,913,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 81.6% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 18,432 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 182.7% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,641,000 after buying an additional 672,761 shares during the period. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,069,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,006,000 after buying an additional 438,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $110.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.55. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $85.54 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

