DowDuPont Inc (DWDP) Position Reduced by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its stake in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 145,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in DowDuPont were worth $9,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWDP. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 334.8% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the second quarter worth about $132,000. D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DowDuPont in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 291.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DWDP opened at $57.22 on Thursday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $77.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.48.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DWDP. ValuEngine upgraded DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of DowDuPont in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $79.00 price objective on DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $90.00 price objective on DowDuPont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.47.

DowDuPont Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

