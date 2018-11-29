Dragonchain (DRGN) One Day Volume Tops $330,637.00

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 29th. In the last week, Dragonchain has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dragonchain has a total market capitalization of $28.13 million and $330,637.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragonchain token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00002756 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Allcoin, CoinExchange and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00008859 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003931 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.82 or 0.02378708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00124527 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00197153 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $378.74 or 0.08847853 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain launched on August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Fatbtc, Tidex, Allcoin, CoinExchange, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.