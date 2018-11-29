DTE Energy Co (DTE) Holdings Increased by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $120,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 89.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $193,000. NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the second quarter worth $207,000. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.36.

Shares of DTE traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $116.95. 11,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.47. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $94.25 and a 1-year high of $121.00.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.15%.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey A. Jewell sold 4,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total transaction of $1,197,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 84,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,160,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,919,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

