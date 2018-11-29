Duke Realty Corp (DRE) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.36% of Duke Realty worth $36,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 19.4% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 331,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 0.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 643,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 491,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Melanie R. Sabelhaus sold 2,500 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total value of $69,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 16,500 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $478,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Duke Realty from $30.50 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $28.00 price target on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.89.

Shares of DRE opened at $28.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Duke Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company had revenue of $196.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.35%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 150 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

