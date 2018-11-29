DXC Technology Co (DXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on January 15th

DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th.

DXC Technology has a payout ratio of 9.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DXC Technology to earn $9.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $62.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $57.59 and a 52-week high of $107.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.32.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on DXC Technology to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Cowen upgraded DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

In related news, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 25,678 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $2,340,806.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Lawrie sold 2,500 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $235,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $10,807,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

