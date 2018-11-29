DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 13,602.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,260,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $905,000. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of DXPE stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.29 million, a P/E ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 2.53. DXP Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $49.50.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.81 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DXP Enterprises Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DXPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th.

In other DXP Enterprises news, insider Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $216,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/dxp-enterprises-inc-dxpe-shares-sold-by-bank-of-america-corp-de.html.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.