Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.77

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.77 and last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 6350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks set a $14.00 price objective on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $14.00 price objective on Earthstone Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $440.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.42.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $46.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas development and production company, operates in the up-stream segment of the oil and natural gas industry in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 91 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 12 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 79,976 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves, 19,961 MBOE of proved developed reserves, and 60,015 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

