Eaton Co. PLC (ETN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,452 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.49% of Eaton worth $185,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its stake in Eaton by 2,675.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 145.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total transaction of $2,082,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,459 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,320.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,455 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $76.57 on Thursday. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43. Eaton had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $92.00 price objective on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Eaton in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $97.00 price target on Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

