Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in Accenture Plc (ACN)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,144,099 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,815 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Accenture were worth $194,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in Accenture in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 48.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 2,784.6% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $163.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Accenture from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Accenture from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.02.

NYSE:ACN opened at $162.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $105.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $145.23 and a 1-year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.92% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.46 per share. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.21. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.32%.

In related news, insider ‘T Noordende Alexander M. Van sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $1,277,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,847,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 30,117 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $5,223,793.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,717 shares of company stock valued at $13,041,890. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

