Eaton Vance Management Boosts Position in Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,138,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 12,065 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.19% of Caterpillar worth $173,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.3% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.8% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 154,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,532,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 87,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after buying an additional 9,918 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 92.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after buying an additional 11,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $130.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.06 and a 12-month high of $173.24.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 22nd were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 19th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Macquarie set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. OTR Global lowered shares of Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.55.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 35,051 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $5,404,163.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,312.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.58 per share, with a total value of $124,826.40. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,209.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for construction, resource, and energy and transportation industries. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact truck and multi-terrain loaders, forestry excavators, feller bunchers, harvesters, knuckleboom loaders, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skidders, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, track-type loaders, wheel excavators, and track-type tractors.

