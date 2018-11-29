eBay Inc (EBAY) Stake Lessened by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,092 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 31,624 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 15,439.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in eBay by 223.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,128 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, Director Pierre M. Omidyar sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $1,037,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,364,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,415,207.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 3,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $99,468.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,501.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of eBay to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.97.

Shares of EBAY opened at $29.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $46.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The e-commerce company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. eBay had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a positive return on equity of 23.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms that connect various buyers and sellers worldwide. Its platforms enable sellers to organize and offer their inventory for sale; and buyers to find and purchase it virtually. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps and online ticket platform that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

