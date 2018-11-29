Eden 24 Hour Volume Hits $252,079.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. One Eden token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, BitForex and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Eden has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $252,079.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.44 or 0.02193620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00125417 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00195979 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.69 or 0.08843685 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 575,952,006 tokens. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The official message board for Eden is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

