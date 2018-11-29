Edison International (EIX) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 39.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,194 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $6,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EIX. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,836,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 141.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,793,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,379 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,095,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,543,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,931,800,000 after purchasing an additional 881,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,045,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,141,000 after purchasing an additional 830,137 shares in the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Edison International to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $57.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Edison International has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $81.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. Edison International’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

