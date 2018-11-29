Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 33,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $5,084,534.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 81,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,284,865.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 7,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total value of $1,203,684.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,739.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,948 shares of company stock worth $30,854,335 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $161.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $110.68 and a one year high of $175.00.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $906.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.56 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 20.67%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. ValuEngine raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.20.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

