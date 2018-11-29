Egalet (EGLT) Rating Lowered to Underperform at JMP Securities

Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) was downgraded by equities researchers at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Egalet stock opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Egalet has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

Get Egalet alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Egalet stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Egalet (NASDAQ:EGLT) by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,499,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.85% of Egalet worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Egalet

Egalet Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes treatments for patients with pain and other conditions. It has licensed three approved pain products, such as SPRIX Nasal Spray, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated in adult patients for the short-term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level; OXAYDO, an immediate-release oxycodone product designed to discourage abuse via snorting for the management of acute and chronic pain severe enough to require an opioid analgesic, and for which alternative treatments are inadequate; and ARYMO ER, an extended-release (ER) morphine product formulated with abuse-deterrent (AD) properties for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment and for which alternative treatment options are inadequate.

Featured Article: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Egalet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Egalet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.