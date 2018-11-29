Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (EIGR) Director Buys $60,420.00 in Stock

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EIGR) Director Eldon C. Mayer III acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $60,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $75,525. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,893. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.43). On average, analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,263,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 295,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,459,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 48,584 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on EIGR. ValuEngine cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Oppenheimer set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Wedbush set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

About Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

