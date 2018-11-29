Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Trading 2% Higher

Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)’s share price traded up 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $40.17. 41,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,619,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $57.00 price target on Eldorado Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

Get Eldorado Resorts alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,300.00, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Eldorado Resorts had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $487.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eldorado Resorts news, CFO Thomas Reeg bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,228,844.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.91 per share, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,529 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,938.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $532,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 20.9% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 282.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 2.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 130,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Eldorado Resorts by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Trading 2% Higher” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/eldorado-resorts-eri-trading-2-higher.html.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERI)

Eldorado Resorts, Inc, a gaming and hospitality company, owns and operates gaming facilities in Ohio, Louisiana, Nevada, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Mississippi, and Missouri. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a 814-room hotel, casino and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a 1,711-room themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a 1,571-room hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a 403-room, all suite art deco-style hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a 357-room hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.