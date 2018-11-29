Electra Private Equity Plc (LON:ELTA) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 440.50 ($5.76) and last traded at GBX 445 ($5.81), with a volume of 26625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 460 ($6.01).

Separately, HSBC decreased their price target on Electra Private Equity to GBX 975 ($12.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Get Electra Private Equity alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a GBX 365 ($4.77) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 45.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from Electra Private Equity’s previous dividend of $25.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Electra Private Equity (ELTA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $440.50” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/electra-private-equity-elta-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-440-50.html.

About Electra Private Equity (LON:ELTA)

Electra Private Equity PLC is an investment trust. The Company is focused on private equity investments. The Company’s objective is to achieve a rate of return on equity of 10-15% per year over the long-term by investing in a portfolio of private equity assets. It invests across a range of private equity opportunities, such as control and minority; equity and debt, and direct and indirect.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Electra Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electra Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.