Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,188,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,848 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co accounts for 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $342,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 526.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,444,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,255,915 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 37.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,473,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,644,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,686,808,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 49.6% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,528,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,738,000 after purchasing an additional 838,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.35.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $802,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,184,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total transaction of $22,485,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,505,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,664,878,891.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,937,900 shares of company stock valued at $145,078,895 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:LLY opened at $115.53 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $73.69 and a 52 week high of $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $121.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.29.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

