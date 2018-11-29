Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 3,830 Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JWN. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,713,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $556,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,062 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,184 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 945,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,954,000 after purchasing an additional 629,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 60,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Sari sold 53,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $3,484,737.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 11,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $759,744.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,036,617.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,604 shares of company stock worth $12,621,378. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JWN. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Friday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $67.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.59.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 51.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

