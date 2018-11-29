Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($5.45) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($5.45) per share for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.03 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.46% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENTA. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $84.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $47.01 and a 12-month high of $127.77.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tim Ocain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $2,091,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $396,054.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,054.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The company's research and development focuses on disease targets: hepatitis B virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and respiratory syncytial virus.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.