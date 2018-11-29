Enbridge Inc (ENB) Position Reduced by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 4,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $32.35 on Thursday. Enbridge Inc has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Enbridge had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 132.47%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENB. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates in five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

