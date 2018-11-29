Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Position Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,147,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,103 shares during the period. Encompass Health accounts for about 1.4% of William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $401,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 162,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Encompass Health Corp has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Encompass Health Corp (EHC) Position Lifted by William Blair Investment Management LLC” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/29/encompass-health-corp-ehc-position-lifted-by-william-blair-investment-management-llc.html.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation, formerly HealthSouth Corporation, is a provider of post-acute healthcare services, offering both facility-based and home-based post-acute services in 35 states and Puerto Rico through its network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, home health agencies and hospice agencies.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Corp (AMEX:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.